Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $299,880,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,144.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,235,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 2,056,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,562,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,558,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,643,000 after buying an additional 776,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

