Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $529.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

