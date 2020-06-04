BidaskClub Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of CTMX opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $370.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

