BidaskClub Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 287,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,905,000 after buying an additional 83,156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after buying an additional 3,903,025 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 284,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

