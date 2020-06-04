BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Sell

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

DGICA stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

