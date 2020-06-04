Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $73,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

