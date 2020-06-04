FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 3,318,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 660.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

