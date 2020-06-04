Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

