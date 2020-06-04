GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.
NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40.
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
