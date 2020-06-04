GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 53.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 776,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

