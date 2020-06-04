Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

