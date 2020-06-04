Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.17. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capitol Federal Financial Downgraded by BidaskClub
Capitol Federal Financial Downgraded by BidaskClub
Check Point Software Technologies Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Check Point Software Technologies Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades CytomX Therapeutics to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades CVB Financial to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades CVB Financial to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group to Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades Donegal Group to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report