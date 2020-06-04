Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LINX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Linx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Linx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Linx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of LINX opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

