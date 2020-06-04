BidaskClub Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,487,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,381,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 557,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

