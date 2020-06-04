International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP bought a new position in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in International Bancshares by 91.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in International Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.