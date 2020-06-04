Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LNG opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

