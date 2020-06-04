Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $27.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Laureate Education by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 110,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

