IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IQ. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.62. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

