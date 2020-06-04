Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

MASI stock opened at $226.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a twelve month low of $129.98 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 50,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $9,157,540.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,994,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,499 shares of company stock valued at $82,161,311 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,741,000 after buying an additional 956,488 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $70,588,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $57,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

