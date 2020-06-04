John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBSS. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of JBSS opened at $84.11 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $987.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

