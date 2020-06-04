LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.58 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on LexinFintech from $16.59 to $13.29 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

