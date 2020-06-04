Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of MCY opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,171,599.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brandt Minnich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 537,915 shares of company stock valued at $19,974,389. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,147,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury General in the fourth quarter worth $29,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

