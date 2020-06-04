TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.
Shares of AMTD stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.
In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $149,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TD Ameritrade
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
