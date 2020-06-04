TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $149,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,894,000 after buying an additional 1,771,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.