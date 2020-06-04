Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAL. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

