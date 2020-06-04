Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMAL. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
