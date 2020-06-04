ValuEngine Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Sell

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
