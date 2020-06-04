ValuEngine Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) to Sell

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 11.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

