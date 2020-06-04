Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $316.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 46.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6,428.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3,445.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

