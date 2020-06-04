Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

