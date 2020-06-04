Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Shares of RC stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a PE ratio of -254.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Thomas Buttacavoli acquired 15,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,522 shares of company stock worth $738,825. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 60.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.