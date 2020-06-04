Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PSHZF stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Pershing Square Company Profile

