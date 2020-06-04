Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

