ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONEXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Get ONEX alerts:

ONEX stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.53. ONEX has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 389.88%. The firm had revenue of ($990.00) million for the quarter.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.