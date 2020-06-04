ValuEngine Upgrades AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) to Sell

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:MITT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $81.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Thomas Durkin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.