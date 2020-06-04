Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of KMDA opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

