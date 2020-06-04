McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

McDermott International stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.62.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

