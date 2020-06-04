Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 86,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

