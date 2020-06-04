Kellogg (NYSE:K) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

