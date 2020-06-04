ValuEngine Downgrades JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Sell

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of JSCPY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. JSR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73.

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

