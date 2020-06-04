ValuEngine Downgrades JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Sell

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JSR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of JSCPY opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. JSR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73.

JSR CORP/ADR Company Profile

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JSR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to Sell
Seritage Growth Properties Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Seritage Growth Properties Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Scor Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Scor Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Ready Capital Upgraded at ValuEngine
Ready Capital Upgraded at ValuEngine
Pershing Square Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Pershing Square Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Oracle Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Oracle Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report