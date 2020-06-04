Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

