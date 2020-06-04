Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.
NYSE:GCO opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
