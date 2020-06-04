Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE:GCO opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

