FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

FB Financial stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $745.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.43.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Carpenter III bought 4,547 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $97,487.68. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 9,142 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,026.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,122.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,939 shares of company stock worth $1,606,925. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FB Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

