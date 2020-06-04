Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Main First Bank lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

