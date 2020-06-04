Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

NYSE:DFS opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 475,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,971 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 455.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

