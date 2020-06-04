Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

CDR stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 370,818 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 289,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 248,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

