American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

