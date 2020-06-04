CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.36 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

