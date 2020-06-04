Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

