Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,885 shares of company stock worth $21,322,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Cigna by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $451,447,000 after buying an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.