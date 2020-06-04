ValuEngine Lowers Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) to Sell

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSV. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Carriage Services stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 1,355 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $25,162.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,031.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,441. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,077 shares of company stock worth $205,044. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 142,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

