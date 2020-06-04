ValuEngine Downgrades Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) to Sell

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAVVF. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.80. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

