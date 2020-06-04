ValuEngine Lowers AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) to Strong Sell

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

