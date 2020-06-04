Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.85

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.85 and traded as low as $59.98. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 13,999,200 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 66.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.