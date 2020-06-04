Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 26,399 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

